Dhamaal 4 box office day 1 Ajay Devgn comedy opens below expectations crosses Azaad and Runway 34 opening collection

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 had a slower-than-expected start at the box office on its opening day. Here’s the latest box office update of film’s day 1 collection.





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Dhamaal 4 (PC: IMDb)





Dhamaal 4 has finally arrived in cinemas. The film, led by Ajay Devgn and directed by Indra Kumar, opened a decent box office number across the country and received mixed responses from the audience. While the comedy managed to attract family audiences and benefited from the popularity of the franchise, all eyes were on whether it could match the opening-day performance of Total Dhamaal. The early numbers suggest that the film has enjoyed a good start, especially considering the competition at the box office. Here’s how Dhamaal 4 performed on Day 1 at the box office and what the opening collection means for its theatrical run.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 1

Dhamaal 4 collected around Rs 13 crore (net) in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film also crossed the Rs 20 crore mark worldwide gross on Day 1, giving a decent start to its theatrical journey.

Evening and night shows witnessed stronger occupancy than the morning screenings, helping the film post better-than-expected numbers. Overall occupancy of the film stands at 24.5%, which includes 8.3% morning shows, 19.1% afternoon shows, 24.8% evening shows, and 42.2% night shows, according to Sacnilk.

The comedy entertainer has received mixed-to-positive word of mouth, and its performance over the weekend will play a crucial role in determining whether it can build on its opening.

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 vs Azaad vs Runway 3

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 recorded a Day 1 opening that fell short of early trade expectations despite strong franchise buzz. However, the comedy entertainer still managed to surpass the opening-day India net collections of Azaad which stands at Rs 1.50 crore and Runway 34 which was Rs 3.40 crore, marking a better start than some of the actor’s previous year releases. The film’s weekend performance will determine its long-term box office journey.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installement in the popular comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjay Dutt, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and several other familiar faces.

The film continues the franchise’s trademark mix of humour, chaotic adventures, comedy, and more. The film also gives a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik, whose beloved character was recreated using CGI technology.