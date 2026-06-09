Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) has received a major reprieve from the Patna Civil Court. The District Judge’s court has stayed his arrest until further orders and has ordered the police to return the case diary.





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Major relief for Khan Sir; Patna Civil Court stays his arrest, asks police for case diary





Khan Sir (Faisal Khan) has received a major reprieve from the Patna Civil Court. The District Judge’s court has stayed his arrest until further orders and has ordered the police to return the case diary.

The Patna Civil Court has granted a major relief to Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir, director of Khan Global Studies.

After the hearing in the District Judge’s court on Tuesday, the court has put a stay on his arrest till further orders. The case diary has been demanded from the police.

The court has said in its order that no harsh or coercive action should be taken against the concerned person till the next order or hearing.

Do not take any drastic action until further orders

A day earlier, Khan Sir’s lawyer had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court of District Sessions and Chief Judge Rupesh Dev.

The petition was filed by lawyer Arvind Kumar Maur. Khan’s name was added to the FIR under the Arms Act and other charges.

The decision in the Roshan Anand case may come on Tuesday. Here on Monday, in the same case, the petition of Gyan Bindu Coaching’s director Roshan Anand and Khan Sir’s two guards Deepak Kumar and Talebar Singh was also heard.

Both parties presented their arguments in the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Anurag Verma. The police have been asked to provide complete evidence in the case. The next hearing is scheduled for June 10.

The verdict in the Roshan Anand case is expected on Tuesday. The decision was reserved after Monday’s hearing. Students also held a candlelight vigil demanding his release.

The entire matter is related to the ruckus that occurred at Khan Sir’s coaching centre on the night of June 2. FIRs were filed by both parties in this matter.

ALSO READ | From classroom to controversy: Why Patna’s ‘Khan Sir’ regularly finds himself in the crosshairs | ViralCheck

Structural deficiencies found at Khan Global Studies

Meanwhile, Bihar Police on Sunday found several structural deficiencies at Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna during a fire audit and said notice will be issued to the institute for rectifying the shortcomings within a week, officials said.

The audit was conducted days after a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur district claimed at least seven lives.

KGS is a Patna-based coaching institute founded by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and is known for preparing students for competitive and government recruitment examinations

“We have found deficiencies here at KGS during the fire audit, and a notice will be issued soon. If they fail to comply within a week, appropriate action will be taken,” assistant district fire officer Ajay Kumar Sharma told reporters.