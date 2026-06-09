IMD has predicted dry weather in most parts of the state today, but a new western disturbance is expected to become active from June 11th.





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Noida Weather: IMD issues alert for 14 districts – Check weather forecast for Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow | Image: X





Noida Weather: Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing mixed weather as some parts are under intense heat, while others are witnessing cloud cover. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the state will witness dry weather today; however, a fresh western disturbance is expected to become active on June 11, which will impact the state’s weather. The sky in most parts of the state is expected to clear, and the heat from the sun will increase as the day progresses.

Heatwave Conditions

IMD said that heatwave conditions are expected in some parts of the states today. Hot winds are likely to blow at a speed of 20-30 kmph. Capital city Lucknow is expected to witness bright sunshine today.

IMD Issued Heat Wave Alert

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heatwave for several districts, including Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, and Chandauli, along with surrounding districts.

Hot winds will blow at speeds of 20-30 km per hour.