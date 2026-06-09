Delhi Monsoon BIG Update: Widespread rain likely to reach National Capital, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad by THIS date

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’





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Delhi Monsoon BIG Update





New Delhi: The national capital sizzled under intense heat on Monday, with the Ridge area station recording a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30.

It is important to note that the announcement comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought much-needed relief from the blistering summer heat across Delhi-NCR. The brief spell of rain last week led to a drop in temperatures and improved weather conditions. However, the main focus is on the arrival of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of scorching heat. The southwest monsoon officially arrived over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date.

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Despite the delayed start, weather experts believe the monsoon is likely to advance steadily and cover most parts of the country by the third week of June, as per the report.

Delhi-NCR reels under intense heat: Key details:

The Safdarjung, which serves as the base station for the city, logged 42.2 degrees, two notches above normal.

Palam recorded 41.8 degrees, while Lodi Road and Ayanagar settled at 42.6 and 41.6 degrees

The national capital had witnessed a warm morning earlier, with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above the season’s average.

Delhi witnessed a little relief from the rain, but not at all stations.

The 24-hour cumulative rainfall till 8.30 am showed only Palam and Ayanagar receiving some light showers, 3.8 mm and 4.7 mm respectively

No station recorded any rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to IMD data.

The city has recorded a marginal rise in temperature in the last few days.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius, and 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is set to see a gradual rise till June 10, with temperatures going up to 43 degrees

A drop in temperatures can be seen after that due to another thunderstorm activity from June 11.

Air Quality:

The air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’

The maximum temperature for Tuesday is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, with strong surface winds predicted during the daytime.

1. When is the monsoon expected to reach Delhi-NCR?

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, between June 25 and June 30 as per the IMD forecast.

2. Will Delhi witness a downpour before the monsoon officially arrives?

Yes. IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR during the coming days

3. Which NCR cities are likely to receive widespread rainfall?

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are all expected to witness rain and thunderstorm activity

4. Has IMD issued any weather alert for Delhi-NCR?

Yes. IMD has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR. The alert level may vary depending on local weather conditions.