LMET Chairman Prakash Ghosh Honoured at the UK Parliament with British Bengal Icon Award 2026**

Mr. Prakash Ghosh, Chairman of LMET International School, Berhampore, was honoured with the prestigious British Bengal Icon Award 2026 at the House of the Lord, UK Parliament, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to making quality education accessible to students from rural India.The award ceremony was organized by Candid Communication UK, celebrating individuals whose work has created a lasting social impact within the global Bengali community.Mr. Ghosh was recognised for his vision of providing world-class education to students from villages, enabling them to compete confidently at both national and international levels. Under his leadership, the CBSE-affiliated LMET International School has earned a strong reputation for academic excellence, holistic education, and modern sports facilities that promote the overall development of students.Adding to this international recognition, Mr. Ghosh was also honoured with the Most Promising Entrepreneur in the Field of Education by the Mayor of Harrow during London Mahotsav 2026.Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Ghosh said:”My mission is to ensure that every child, regardless of where they are born, has access to quality education and the opportunity to fulfil their dreams. Rural talent deserves a global platform.”With the successful expansion of LMET through its second campus in Domkol, the institution has announced an ambitious vision to establish several more schools over the next five years, bringing quality education to many more communities across India.LMET International School continues to inspire a new generation of learners by combining academic excellence, values-based education, innovation, and sports, reinforcing its commitment to shaping future-ready global citizens.For more information,



























