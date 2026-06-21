Yash announces Toxic release date with striking new poster, set for...

After several delays, Yash and Nayanthara’s Toxic has officially received a release date, ending months of speculation around the film’s release.





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Toxic release date (PC: Instagram)





Ever since Yash’s Toxic was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Yash return to the big screen following the massive success of the KGF franchise. However, the road to release has not been smooth. The film has faced multiple postponements, leading to endless speculation about its future. Now, after months of uncertainty, the wait appears to be over. A new update from the makers has finally put the rumours to rest and given fans a reason to celebrate. This is Yash’s first major release since becoming a pan-India superstar through KGF, which means expectations are naturally sky-high.

Toxic new release date

The makers have officially announced that Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups will release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026. The confirmation comes after several changes to the film’s release schedule, which had left fans wondering when they would finally get to watch the much-awaited action drama. To announce the new date, Yash shared a striking new poster from the film with a caption, “Honour Thy Father…

#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026″

The film was originally expected to arrive much earlier, but production timelines and distribution plans resulted in repeated delays.

Why was Toxic delayed?

The delays surrounding Toxic were not linked to production troubles alone. According to reports, the makers wanted to ensure a bigger and more coordinated worldwide release strategy. Yash himself had previously explained that the team was aiming for a large-scale global launch similar to international studio releases. The movie was originally scheduled for a March 19, 2026 theatrical release. However, escalating tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict, disrupted the Gulf region.

The delays also allowed the film to steer clear of high-profile box office competition. Its initial March date directly overlapped with the highly anticipated Hindi film Dhurandhar 2 and other Bollywood releases.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to be a large-scale action entertainer with a dark and unique narrative. The film stars Yash in the lead role and marks one of the biggest projects of his career after KGF. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in the main roles. Reports suggest that the actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, adding to the curiosity surrounding the film. The movie is being produced on a grand scale and is expected to release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.