UTKALA” TO HOST RATH YATRA AND ODISHA FESTIVAL 2026 IN KOLKATA



Kolkata, June 2026:Utkala, the cultural wing of Shri Jagannath Seva Samiti, Kidderpore, has announced the celebration of Rath Yatra and Odisha Festival 2026, to be held from 16th July to 24th July 2026. The nine-day celebration will bring together devotees, artists and visitors to experience the rich spiritual and cultural traditions of Odisha.

Announcing the festival at a press conference held at the Press Club, Kolkata, Mr. Chandrasekhar Panigrahi, President, Shri Jagannath Seva Samiti, Kidderpore, said, “Rath Yatra is a religious festival bringing devotes from different backgrounds together. Odisha Festival is a celebration of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual values. Through Utkala, we have always worked to preserve and promote these traditions while bringing people together in devotion and harmony. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this sacred occasion.”

The celebrations will begin on 16thJuly with the grand Rath Yatra procession from Shri Jagannath Temple, Kidderpore, to Northern Park, Bhawanipur, where the deities will remain until 24thJuly. On 24th July, the Rath, carrying the deities, will commence the Bahuda Yatra from the Northern Park and proceed towards Shri Jagannath Temple, Kidderpore. Suna Besha will be observed at the temple on the following day.

The Rath Yatra procession will feature the traditional Chhera Pahanra ritual to be performed by Mr. Ram Gopal Bansal, Chairman, BMW Industries Limited, along with devotional kirtans and traditional Ghanta and Shankh performances supported by the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC).

The Odisha Festival will commence on 17thJuly and continue throughout the stay of the deities at the Northern Park. The festival will feature cultural performances, devotional music, classical dance, folk traditions, drama and competitions, highlighting Odisha’s vibrant art and heritage. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience traditional Odia cuisine and explore exhibitions of Sambalpuri and Kataki handloom textiles and Odisha’s handicrafts.

Speaking about the festival, Shri Guru Prasad Pattnaik, President, Utkala, said, “The Odisha Festival is organised every year during Rath Yatra to bring the rich cultural, spiritual and artistic heritage of Odisha closer to the people of Kolkata. Through music, dance, drama, traditional cuisine and handicrafts, we aim to celebrate the timeless traditions and devotion associated with Lord Jagannath.”

As part of the celebrations, the Utkala Samman 2026 will be presented to Prof. P. K. Mishra(Designation) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to art and culture. The festival will also include a Devotional Song Competition and Classical Dance Competition on 18thJuly, the popular Khiri Pitha Competition on 19th July, and the closing ceremony of the festival on 23rdJuly 2026.

Among those present at the press conference were Shri Parshuram Bishoyi, Vice President, Shri Jagannath Seva Samiti, Kidderpore Jagannath Temple; Shri Pramod Kumar Jena, Secretary, Shri Jagannath Seva Samiti, Kidderpore Jagannath Temple; and Shri Saroj Mallik, Secretary, Utkala.

About Sri Jagannath Temple, Kidderpore:

Sri Jagannath Temple, Kidderpore, is a prominent spiritual and cultural hub in Kolkata, dedicated to Lord Jagannath. The temple is known for its vibrant festivals and community-driven events that bring people together in a spirit of devotion and celebration.



























