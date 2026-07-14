Anuj Sachdeva takes a dig at Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik over remarks on Gaurav Khanna's personal life: 'That much hatred...'

Anuj Sachdeva has shared his disappointment over comments made by Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik about Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s marriage and separation in their new show.





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Anuj Sachdeva criticises Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik For commenting on Gaurav Khanna’s personal life (PC: Instagram)





The television industry has once again found itself surrounded by a new controversy, and this time the discussion is about privacy, friendships, and how far celebrities should go while talking about someone else’s personal life. Actor Anuj Sachdeva has reacted strongly to the comments made by Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik during a conversation where they discussed Gaurav Khanna and his personal matters. The issue started after a discussion involving Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s marriage and separation became a topic of conversation on Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik’s new show POV. Their remarks soon caught attention online, with many viewers sharing their opinions about whether personal issues should be discussed publicly.

Anuj Sachdeva reacts to Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik’s comments

Taking to social media, Anuj Sachdeva criticised the remarks made during the discussion and questioned the lack of sensitivity around someone’s personal life. He expressed that certain matters require understanding and empathy instead of public judgement. He wrote, “It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone’s pet at home to a “FUCKING FURNITURE”! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents’ love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE.

One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead. Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna’s personal life is the only way some of these can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad.” Anuj also appeared to take a dig at Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, stating that discussing another person’s private struggles for public attention was not the right approach. His comments quickly went viral and started conversations among television fans.

What did Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik say about Gaurav Khanna?

The controversy began after Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Rocky Jaiswal, and Abhinav Shukla discussed Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s relationship during their show. The conversation touched upon their marriage, separation, and more. During their conversation, Hina and Rubina discussed how some television personalities project the image of a perfect marriage, even though the reality may be very different. Referring to Gaurav’s appearance on Bigg Boss 19, Rubina said he entered the show carrying the so-called good husband tag.

Rubina said, “Being an actor who has a very good image, he was asked why he didn’t go on Bigg Boss with his wife. He apparently made fun of our wedding, and now his wife has gone on a show and said they are going through a divorce and have been separated for a year.” Later, Hina said, “Once Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. If they had been apart for a year, then what was all this about? Only four or five months back, they were surprising one another and creating YouTube videos together.” Rubina added, “If they’re living separately, then showing up in public as a married couple in a good vow, that’s just a facade.”

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s relationship has been under public discussion after revelations about their separation in Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2, making it a sensitive topic among fans. Akanksha Chamola is currently participating in Lock Upp 2, while Gaurav Khanna has Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.