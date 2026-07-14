Lenin box office collection Day 4 Akhil Akkineni film FAILS Monday test sees nearly 60 per cent drop despite strong weekend

Lenin enjoyed an impressive opening weekend, but how did it perform on its first Monday? Here’s a look at the Day 4 box office collection and how much it has earned globally.





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Lenin box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)





After a big start at the box office and winning the audience’s hearts, Lenin entered its first weekday with big expectations. Weekend collections gave the Akhil Akkineni starrer a solid base, but Monday has always been the real test for any new release. So, did Lenin manage to hold its ground, or did the collections take a major hit? Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s Lenin Day 4 performance and what it means for its box office journey.

Lenin box office collection Day 4

Lenin witnessed the expected slowdown on its first Monday after an excellent opening weekend. Lenin collected Rs 3.60 crore on Day 4 and Sacnilk reported that the film recorded a noticeable drop of around 62% compared to Sunday’s numbers, which is a common trend once the weekend rush comes to an end.

Despite the decline, the film has continued to add to its overall total, taking its worldwide earnings to around Rs 41.42 crore after four days in theatres. The strong opening weekend has helped the action drama remain in a comfortable position heading into its first full working week.

Lenin day wise box office collection

Here are the day-wise India net box office collections for Lenin starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse.

Day 1 – Rs 7.15 crore

Day 2 – Rs 8.65 crore

Day 3 – Rs 9.65 crore

Day 4 – Rs 3.60 crore

Total – Rs 29.05 crore

Lenin first Monday test: Pass or Fail?

Looking at the percentage drop, Lenin saw a sharp decline on Monday which is reported to be 60%, which may appear disappointing at first. However, Monday collections naturally fall after a busy opening weekend, especially for commercial entertainers.

The positive sign for the film is that its opening weekend was strong enough to cushion the weekday decline. Positive audience feedback and healthy weekend business have kept the overall box office performance on the right track.

Its long-term success will depend on how well Lenin holds over the next few days and whether it can attract audiences again during the second weekend.