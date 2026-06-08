R Madhavan says he never cheated on wife Sarita despite being attracted to girls: 'I balance off...'

R. Madhavan reveals how he stayed faithful to wife Sarita for 27 years: ‘While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off’





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R Madhavan, wife Sarita with son Vedaant (PC-Inatagram)





R. Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have been married for 27 years, and their relationship continues to remain strong. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about loyalty in marriage and credited his family values for shaping his outlook. Speaking to ETimes, Madhavan said loyalty has always been an important part of his family. He shared that several members of his family remained devoted to their employer throughout their lives, which taught him the value of commitment. “I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family, till the end of their lives, remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of him, along with all the Gods, with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal.”

R Madhavan reveals his wife has complete access to his phone and accounts

The actor also described himself as a simple, middle-class man and said that despite finding other women attractive, his love and respect for his wife have always kept him grounded. He added that Sarita manages his finances and has complete access to his phone and accounts, reflecting the trust they share in their relationship. Madhavan said, “While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there.”

R Madhavan remembers Mani Ratnam’s advice

Madhavan further revealed that Mani Ratnam gave him a special piece of advice. They worked in films such as Alai Payuthey, Kannathil Muthamittal, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Guru. “Mani Ratnam gave me advice on how not to have to test relationships. He said, when there is something going good with a relationship, don’t keep testing it to see how much she loves you. Just let it be. Sometimes testing is the thing that spoils everything.”

When Madhavan got married, he was at the peak of his career. He was told not to announce his marriage. To this, Madhavan said, “I would open all my girl fan mail along with Sarita. I would insist on taking her for any exotic outdoor shoots, not because I wanted her to know that I am loyal, but I didn’t want to test myself.”

Madhavan married Sarita on June 6, 1999. They have a son, Vedaant Madhavan.

On the professional front, Madhavan was last seen in Dhurandhar 2, where his performance was highly praised. The film also became India’s second highest-grossing film. He will be seen in Alpha along with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.