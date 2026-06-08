Bandhan Bank opens 8 new branches across 4 states

Kolkata, By Anindita Naskar: Bandhan Bank today announced that it has opened 8 new branches across four states in India. The bank has opened four new branches in Karnataka, two in Delhi, one each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The new branches are located at Jubilee Circle Branch (Dharwad, Karnataka), Siddhartha Nagar Branch (Mysuru, Karnataka), Shivarampet Branch (Mysuru, Karnataka), Jakkur Branch (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Defence Colony Branch (Delhi), Janakpuri D Block Branch (Delhi), Sushant Golf City Branch (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh), and Sector 46 Branch (Gurgaon, Haryana). All the new branches will serve the urban and semi-urban areas of the state. The new branches will enable the Bank to better serve the diverse financial needs of its customers. By broadening the footprint, the bank is enhancing accessibility to innovative banking solutions for customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajinder Kumar Babbar, ED & CBO, Bandhan Bank said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of 8 new branches across four states, strengthening our network, especially in Southern India, to serve customers more efficiently. As our network grows, we stay committed to sustainable expansion and delivering innovative, flexible banking solutions that meet evolving customer expectations.”

Bandhan Bank is currently spread across 35 out of the 36 states and union territories in the country. The Bank is serving more than 3.2 crore customers through a robust network of over 6380 banking outlets in India.