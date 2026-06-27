K Bhagyaraj death Family honours late filmmakers last wish donates his eyes after his demise at 73

K Bhagyaraj’s family honoured his long-held wish by donating his eyes after the legendary filmmaker passed away at the age of 73. The touching gesture has added another chapter to the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.





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K Bhagyaraj death (PC: Twitter)





The death of veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj has left the Tamil film industry in deep mourning. While fans and colleagues continue to remember his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, his family has ensured that one of his most meaningful wishes lives on. In a touching tribute, they fulfilled his long-standing pledge to donate his eyes, turning a moment of grief into one of hope and compassion.

Family fulfils K Bhagyaraj’s final wish

K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday following a cardiac arrest in Chennai at the age of 73. Soon after his demise, his family informed medical authorities about his registered eye donation pledge, allowing the donation process to be carried out without delay. Medical professionals visited his residence and collected his eyes in accordance with his wish, which he had registered several years ago. The gesture has been widely appreciated, with many calling it a powerful reminder of the importance of organ and eye donation.

A video shared by Thanthi TV shows doctors arriving at his residence to perform the corneal donation procedure following his passing. His donated corneas are set to be used to help restore sight for people affected by corneal blindness.

K Bhagyaraj: A legend who shaped Tamil cinema

K Bhagyaraj was one of Tamil cinema’s most respected creative voices. Known for his unique storytelling and relatable family dramas, he built a career spanning more than five decades.

He began his journey in films as an assistant director before establishing himself as a successful writer, director, and actor. His films stood out for their simple yet engaging narratives, memorable characters, and strong emotional appeal.

Over the years, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies. Several of his works became classics and continue to enjoy a loyal audience even today. His influence extended beyond Tamil cinema, with successful work in Hindi films as well.

His mortal remains have been placed at his residence in Chennai, where family members, friends, colleagues, and fans have gathered to pay their final respects. The Tamil Nadu government has also announced state honours for the veteran filmmaker’s funeral.