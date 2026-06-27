Coaching centres that fail to comply with mandatory safety norms will no longer be permitted to operate in Delhi: Rekha Gupta

The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student, says the statement issued by the Delhi Government.





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New Delhi: Based on the recommendations of the High Court committee, the Delhi Government, led by Rekha Gupta, will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced student safety.

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Students are encouraged to report any negligence or lack of safety measures in their coaching centres via email, message, or phone.

The Delhi Government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student, says the statement issued by the Delhi Government.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given all coaching institutes in the capital a one-month deadline to comply with safety standards. She stated that coaching centers lacking fire audits, necessary safety equipment, and building safety arrangements would be sealed. The Chief Minister announced that legislation would be introduced to ensure the safety of coaching institutes, based on the recommendations of a High Court committee. She also appealed to students to inform the government via message, email, or phone if their coaching institute is unsafe.

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Gupta said, “There is a timeframe of just one month. It does not matter whether there are 900 or 1,000 coaching institutes operating in Delhi; what matters is the lives of the children—their safety and security. Any coaching institute that lacks a fire audit, safety equipment, or proper safety arrangements in its building will be sealed if regulations are not followed. Based on the findings of the High Court committee, we are introducing a rule to safeguard the lives of the lakhs of students studying in coaching institutes across Delhi and to ensure they do not face any kind of trouble.”