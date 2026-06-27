The Ireland women’s cricket team erupted in pure joy and wild celebration after watching their men’s side pull off a historic upset against India. Gathering around a television screen at their base in Bristol, England, where they are based for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the squad watched the final moments with tense anticipation. The room was packed with players and staff tracking every ball.

The moment the final Indian wicket fell, sealing Ireland’s famous win, the room completely exploded. Players jumped from their seats, screamed in disbelief, threw their arms in the air, and shared tight emotional hugs.

A video shared by Cricket Ireland showed the exact second the celebration started and it quickly went viral across social media as global fans praised the incredible bond between the two national teams.

Also Read: Watch: Ireland women’s team’s priceless reaction after the men’s registered historic win against India

Watch the video

The Ireland women’s team reaction on the win over India. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERJC0An8dI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2026

As for the match action in Belfast, an injury-hit Ireland side stunned the heavyweight Indian team by securing a comprehensive 34-run victory at Stormont. Sent in to bat first, the hosts recovered from a shaky 36 for 3 to post a highly competitive total of 182 for 9.

Stand-in captain Lorcan Tucker anchored the innings with a brilliant 50 off 36 balls, while Gareth Delany provided late-innings fireworks, blasting 49 runs off 32 deliveries including three consecutive sixes off Prasidh Krishna.

Defending 182, Ireland’s bowling attack stepped up remarkably on the big stage. Debutant Jai Moondra set the tone by clean-bowling Sanju Samson with his very first delivery in international cricket. Despite a rapid 50 off 20 balls from Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, Ireland kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Newcomer Matt Hollard ran through the Indian batting order to finish with phenomenal figures of 3 for 28, claiming the crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and new Indian captain Shreyas Iyer. Matthew Humphreys wrapped up the tail as India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, marking Ireland’s first-ever international cricket win over India in any format.

What’s next for Team India?

The 2nd and final T20I in Belfast will take place on Sunday, June 28 after which the Indian team will cross borders to lock horns with England in a T20 and ODI series, starting from July 1.

The Men in Blue will take part in a 5-match T20I series against the 2-time World Champions before a 3-match ODI series which will also see the returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 1st one-day will take place on July 14.