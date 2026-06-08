Bad news for Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians, after Hardik Pandya, THIS star player has also…

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been sacked as Team India T20I skipper and replaced with Shreyas Iyer by the BCCI selectors last week.





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Mumbai Indians cricketers Suryakumar Yadav (right) and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: IANS)





Five-time winners Mumbai Indians endured a disastrous campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, ending in 9th place with 10 defeats in 12 matches. There are set to be couple of major casualties in the MI side after their disastrous showing with star cricketers Hardik Pandya and now even Suryakumar Yadav possibly on their way out of the franchise before IPL 2027 season.

MI captain Hardik Pandya has already ‘unfollowed’ MI from his Instagram handle, but in another major jolt for the side, star batter Suryakumar Yadav has also ‘unfollowed’ them on Monday. Suryakumar Yadav was recently sacked as the Team India T20I skipper and replaced by Shreyas Iyer for the T20I series against Ireland and England as well as the Asian Games 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav’ poor form with the bat for MI in the IPL 2026 season was one of the reasons by BCCI selectors led by Ajit Agarkar decided to not only sack him but also dropped him from the Indian T20I side.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was retained for Rs 16.35 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season, only managed to score 270 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 147.54 with 2 fifties. It followed his sub-par performance for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as well, earlier this year.

Not only has the former India captain ‘unfollowed’ MI but he has also wiped out majority of his posts related to MI from his Instagram account. The only MI photo on Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram platform was the one with teammate Rohit Sharma and former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni.

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Suryakumar Yadav had come face-to-face with the man who replace him as T20I captain – Shreyas Iyer – in a Mumbai T20 League 2026 match on Saturday. The Mumbai batter claimed he was ‘very, very, very happy’ for the Sheyas Iyer.

“As you said, so many things are happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he’s getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going to lead T20s for India. I think it’s a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that,” Suryakumar said before the Mumbai T20 League 2026 match.

Suryakumar had also taken to social media to wish the Indian team success, posting a picture of the squad on his Instagram story with the message: “Wishing this highly skilled group all the best for challenges ahead.”

Meanwhile, MI captain Hardik Pandya has already ‘unfollowed’ the franchise from Instagram immediately after the IPL 2026 season. Hardik, who was also retained for Rs 16.35 crore ahead of IPL 2026, managed to score only 206 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 138.25 and only had 4 wickets in these matches.

Hardik was also suffering from back spasms and injury issues which forced him to miss 4 games in the season.