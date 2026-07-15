ZIM vs BAN 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match at Bulawayo: When, Where, How to Watch

ZIM vs BAN 2026 1st T20: Bangladesh will look to bounce back from an ODI series loss against Zimbabwe they face off in the first game of three-match T20I series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday.





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Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in 1st T20I of three-match series in Bulawayo on Wednesday. (Source: X)





ZIM vs BAN 2026 1st T20: Zimbabwe will look to continue building on their success against Bangladesh when they begin a three-match T20I series against the Asian rivals at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday. Zimbabwe have enjoyed an impressive run in the T20I format, qualifying for the Super 6 stages in the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka while Bangladesh, on the other hand, had pulled out of the tournament.

The home team have enjoyed plenty of success against Bangladesh over the last month with an innings win in the one-off Test and 2-1 series triumph in the ODI format of the game. All-rounder Sikandar Raza will be back in charge of the T20I squad as they face a depleted Bangladesh line-up.

The visitors will be missing the services of Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud – all of whom have been given NOC to take part in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 season. They will also miss the services of pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who has been ruled out of the series with a Grade 1 muscle tear in his hamstring.

Zimbabwe to could a T20I debut to opener Ben Curran, who had been called up as an injury replacement in the T20 World Cup 2026 but didn’t play in any match. Raza can call upon star pacers Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans to lead the bowling attack.

Bangladesh will be led by batter Towhid Hridoy in the absence of wicketkeeper Litton Das. Pacer Nahid Rana will be leading the pace attack with Shoriful Islam while Abdul Gaffar Saqlain will be playing as the third seamer.

Bangladesh hold a big edge in head-to-head matches in T20I cricket against Zimbabwe with 17 wins as compared to only 8 losses. The last T20I match between the two sides was back in 2024 which Zimbabwe had won by 8 wickets.

Here are all the details about Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match…

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match will start on Wednesday, July 15.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match start?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 4pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 330pm.

Where can I watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nahid Rana