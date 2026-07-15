Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael on THIS date, all you need to know about intimate UK wedding

Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to start a new chapter in her personal life. Buzz around the actress’s wedding to William Ishmael has taken social media by storm.





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Jennifer Winget reportedly set to marry William Ishmael (PC: Twitter)





One of India’s most popular TV actors, Jennifer Winget, is once again in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of a new OTT or television project. The actress is reportedly preparing to marry businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom, according to multiple media reports. The reports have quickly gone viral. The news has generated widespread curiosity among fans who have followed Jennifer’s journey in the entertainment industry for years. However, it is important to note that Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have not officially confirmed the wedding reports but here’s what we know so far.

Jennifer Winget to marry William Ishmael: Reports

According to a report by the Bombay Times, Jennifer Winget is reportedly set to marry William Ishmael on July 16 in a private ceremony in the UK. The wedding is said to be a close-knit affair, attended only by immediate family members and a handful of close friends. Reports suggest the couple have opted for a low-key celebration with a white wedding theme rather than a lavish event, keeping the focus on their loved ones.

Who is William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is reportedly a businessman based in the United Kingdom. Unlike Jennifer Winget, who has spent years in the public eye through her successful television career, William is believed to maintain a relatively private life. Jennifer is widely known for her versatile acting and powerful performances. She is best known for her iconic lead roles in hit shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah.

Very little has been publicly disclosed about his professional or personal background, and the couple have largely stayed away from making public appearances together.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s relationship timeline

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s reported relationship came into public attention in 2026, though the couple has not officially shared many details. Media reports William is a Singapore-based businessman and suggest that the two developed a private relationship away from the spotlight.

In June 2026, reports claimed that William had proposed to Jennifer and that they were considering marriage plans. Further reports suggested they were preparing for an intimate wedding, but these details remain unconfirmed by the couple. Jennifer has largely kept her personal life private while focusing on her acting career, especially after her divorce with Karan Singh Grover in 2014.

Although the reports have created excitement among fans, Jennifer has not made any official statement confirming the news.