Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan to take legal action after morphed image goes viral: 'This is shameful'

Calling the act “shameful” and “unacceptable,” Jailer 2 actress Anna Rajan said the image was deliberately edited to harm her reputation.





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Anna Rajan





Malayalam actress Anna Rajan has spoken out after a morphed image of her was circulated on social media. The Jailer 2 actress shared a screenshot of the edited image on Instagram and strongly condemned the misuse of her photograph. She also warned that she would take legal action against those responsible. Anna revealed that one of her photos had been edited and posted online in an objectionable manner. She wrote, “This image has been maliciously edited and posted in an obscene and defamatory manner to damage my reputation. This is shameful, unacceptable, and a serious violation of my privacy and dignity.”

Calling the act “shameful” and “unacceptable,” the actress said the image was deliberately edited to harm her reputation. She added that she has already reported the account to Instagram and will also file a police complaint. She said, “1 am officially reporting this account to Instagram and will be filing a police complaint under the applicable laws. Whoever is responsible for creating or sharing this edited content will be held accountable. Legal action will be taken, and I will pursue this matter until justice is served.”

Anna Rajan appealed to the Kerala Police

Anna further said that she has preserved all the evidence and appealed to the Kerala Police and Cyberdome Kerala to take immediate action against those involved. She also urged people not to share or promote the morphed image. She said, “Please do not support or share such abusive content. This account has posted a maliciously edited and defamatory image of me. I request @keralapoliceofficial and @kerala_police @cyberdomekerala to take immediate action. I have preserved the evidence and will be filing an official police complaint.”

The incident has sparked concern among fans and members of the film industry, with many extending their support to the actress and demanding strict action against cyber harassment and digital image manipulation.

Anna Rajan made her acting debut with the acclaimed Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries and later appeared in films such as Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Lonappante Mamodeesa, and Daveed. She is now set to make her Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.