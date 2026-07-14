The Times of Bengal

Delhi Weather: Capital city gets warmer, will it rain today?

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According to the IMD, Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from a low of 27 degrees Celsius to a high of degrees Celsius.






delhi weather

Delhi Weather: Capital city gets warmer, will it rain today? – Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image: ANI


Delhi Weather Forecast: Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) is again dealing with intense heat and humidity. The maximum temperature of the capital city on Monday was 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 notches above normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies. The daytime temperature is expected to hover between 36-37, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.


Read more:
Delhi Weather today: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad? Check IMD’s latest forecast



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