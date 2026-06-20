Priyanka Chopra confirms collab with Angelina Jolie, calls Hollywood star ‘Inspiring’

Priyanka Chopra has officially confirmed that she will be collaborating with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on a new project. The announcement has already sparked global buzz and curiosity among fans.





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Priyanka Chopra and Angelina Jolie (PC: Twitter)





Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is once again in the global spotlight, and this time it is because of an exciting Hollywood collaboration. The actress has confirmed that she is working on a project with one of the biggest names in international cinema. And it is none other than Angelina Jolie. While speaking about her upcoming work, Priyanka kept most details tightly under wraps. However, just the confirmation of this partnership has been enough to send fans into excitement mode.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about Angelina Jolie collaboration

During a recent interaction with Fortune India, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she is collaborating with Angelina Jolie on an upcoming project. Although she did not share details about the genre or storyline, she confirmed that the project is indeed happening.

The actress described Jolie as someone she deeply admires, adding that working with her is a meaningful moment in her career journey. The two global stars have often spoken positively about each other in the past, but this marks their first official collaboration. She also said, “I find Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie inspirational.”

It is reported that the project is being developed on a global scale, though no official production details have been released yet. Fans across the world are very happy about this expected collab, calling it one of the most exciting international collaborations involving an Indian actor.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Apart from this high-profile collaboration, Priyanka Chopra is currently juggling multiple international projects. She was last seen in Citadel Season 2 and will be next seen in Varanasi set to release on April 7, 2027, directed by SS Rajamouli, which is being described as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years.

Over the years, Priyanka has steadily built a strong presence in Hollywood with projects across film and streaming platforms. From action dramas to global series, she has continued to expand her career beyond borders.

While official details are still under wraps, the announcement itself has created massive curiosity. Fans are eager to know whether this project of Priyanka Chopra will be a film, series, or something entirely new. For now, audiences will have to wait for further updates from the actors or makers of this project.