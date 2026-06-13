FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel’s England team ROBBED, major setback before Croatia clash

While the FA is yet to make an official statement, local police have already opened an investigation into the incident and reports indicate that two arrests have already been made in connection with the theft





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/fifa-world-cup-2026-thomas-tuchels-england-team-robbed-major-setback-before-croatia-clash-8444931/ Copy









File photo of Thomas Tuchel. (Image credits: IANS)





Thomas Tuchel’s England have suffered a massive setback without even playing their first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Three Lions had a bulk of their important equipment stolen while they were on their way to Missouri from West Palm Beach in Florida. This bizarre incident could affect the English team’s preparation ahead of their Group L opener against Croatia on Thursday, June 18.

When the squad’s transit van arrived in Kansas City, the support staff found out that a significant portion of their crucial training gear and technical properties had been stolen.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: From Brazil Vs Morocco to France Vs Norway, here are the 5 matches you can’t miss in the group stages

According to reports, the thieves managed to sweep up a lot of the team’s cargo. The stolen items include the official match balls, massage tables and analytical video equipment. To make matters worse, head coach Thomas Tuchel’s tactical whiteboards were also swept away.

Reports are also claiming that customized matchday boots of some key players, including captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were also taken away. The extent of the theft is so much so that only a single football was left behind in the shipment.

As a result, the England staff were left scrambling on Friday morning to arrange immediate replacements so that the squad could practice and hold their scheduled training session later in the day.

Also Read: Bad news for fans of Neymar ahead of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco, head coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals…

While the FA is yet to make an official statement, local police have already opened an investigation into the incident and reports indicate that two arrests have already been made in connection with the theft.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly also very pleased with England’s seamless preparation in Florida, which included a 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica. But now, the team is racing against time to get their logistics back before traveling to Arlington for their Group L opener on June 17.

FIFA World Cup 2026: England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)