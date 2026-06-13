Indian Army gets new uniforms with new codes; check here

Winter jackets are already part of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy uniforms, and now the Indian Army has adopted them as well.





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New Delhi: Changes have been made to the Indian Army’s dress regulations, and new uniforms have been added for various occasions. For ceremonial winter wear, a uniform common to both soldiers and officers has been introduced, while a new winter jacket for officers has also been included in the uniform list.

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Winter Jacket Included in New Dress Regulations

A winter uniform designated as ‘3B’ has been added to the regulations; this includes a winter jacket. Similar winter jackets are already part of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy uniforms, and now the Indian Army has adopted them as well. This uniform is intended for use at ‘stations’ (peace stations), as combat uniforms are worn exclusively at field stations.

Uniforms Added for Winter Ceremonial Use

A new uniform designated as ‘7A’ has been added to the combat category; this includes a T-shirt. The ‘7B’ uniform is the winter combat jacket. For winter ceremonial occasions, a new uniform designated as ‘1C’ has been introduced for officers. Previously, this uniform was reserved for soldiers and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), but it has now been extended to officers.

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Given the large number of different uniforms in the Army, the total count was reduced some years ago, but the number has now been increased again. Questions have frequently been raised about the need to reduce the number of uniforms, as maintaining such a wide variety is not an easy task.