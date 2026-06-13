Who was Gene Shalit? The iconic TV critic and Todayshow star dies at 100

Gene Shalit leaves behind a remarkable legacy in broadcast journalism after entertaining viewers for decades with his distinctive style, humor and commentary on films and popular culture.





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Gene Shalit dies at 100 (PC: Twitter)





Gene Shalit, one of the most familiar faces on American television, has passed away at the age of 100. Best known for his decades-long run on the Today Show, Shalit built a reputation as a critic who made film and book reviews entertaining for everyday viewers. His family confirmed that he died peacefully after what they described as an extraordinary life. Over the years, he became a household name thanks to his humor, memorable television presence and unique style of commentary.

Who was Gene Shalit?

Gene Shalit was born as Eugene Shalit in New York City in 1926 and grew up in New Jersey. His interest in journalism started at a young age when he wrote for both his school newspaper and college publication. Long before becoming a television star, he worked in print journalism and developed a passion for storytelling and criticism. His early writing experience laid the foundation for a career that would eventually make him one of the most recognized media personalities in America.

How did Gene Shalit become famous?

Shalit’s television journey took a major turn in 1969 when he joined the Today Show on a part-time basis through his “Critic’s Corner” segment. What began as a small role soon evolved into a decades-long presence on one of America’s most popular morning programs.

Viewers were drawn to his witty observations, clever wordplay and engaging delivery. Unlike many critics who focused only on analysis, Shalit brought humor and personality into every review. This approach helped him stand out and build a loyal audience. He remained associated with the Today Show until his retirement in 2010, completing nearly 40 years on the program.

What made Gene Shalit different from other critics?

One of the biggest reasons behind Shalit’s popularity was his distinctive style. His trademark handlebar moustache, oversized glasses and colorful bow ties became instantly recognizable across the country.

However, it was his humor that truly set him apart. His reviews often featured puns and playful commentary that made even serious film discussions enjoyable. Audiences appreciated that he could offer criticism without making it feel overly technical or complicated. His review style became a signature part of American television and inspired many media personalities who followed.

Beyond reviews: A lasting pop culture presence

Gene Shalit’s impact extended well beyond television criticism. His recognizable appearance and personality made him a frequent subject of parody and tribute across entertainment. He even voiced a cartoon version of himself called Gene Scallop on SpongeBob SquarePants. His image and mannerisms were also referenced in shows such as Family Guy, Saturday Night Live and SCTV, highlighting how deeply he had become embedded in American pop culture.

Away from television, he also worked in radio. Between 1970 and 1982, he delivered daily commentaries titled Man About Anything on the NBC Radio Network, further expanding his reach.

Family life and final years

Gene Shalit married Nancy Lewis in 1950. The couple had six children, including artist Willa Shalit and Peter Shalit. Nancy passed away in 1978. Earlier this year, Shalit celebrated his 100th birthday with family. A special television segment marked the occasion and highlighted his life surrounded by his six children and five grandchildren. Even after retirement, he remained a respected figure whose work continued to be remembered by audiences and colleagues alike.