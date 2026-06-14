IFA World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador and Tunisia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch both matches?

Ivory Coast takes on Ecuador in an intriguing Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both teams desperate to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. The African giants rely heavily on their athletic midfield and the blistering pace of their wingers to catch opponents out on the transition. However, maintaining defensive concentration for the full ninety minutes remains their biggest challenge.

Ecuador counters this with a highly disciplined, physical setup that thrives in high-altitude or humid conditions. They prefer to choke the spaces in the center of the pitch before building attacks through their explosive full-backs down the flanks.

This game will likely be won or lost in the wide areas. If Ecuador can nullify Ivory Coast’s individual flair out wide, their superior tactical structure should give them the edge in a tight, low-scoring encounter.

Tunisia vs Sweden

Tunisia faces Sweden in a crucial Group D fixture that promises to be a classic battle of contrasting football styles. The North African side brings plenty of technical ability, short passing, and high-energy pressing to the pitch. They love to disrupt their opponent’s rhythm early on, but they often struggle to turn their creative build-up play into clear scoring chances against deep defensive lines.

Sweden provides a completely different test with their organized, textbook defensive shape and clinical efficiency.

The Scandinavians are incredibly dangerous from set-pieces and cross a high volume of balls into the penalty box to utilize their height advantage. Tunisia will need to keep the ball on the deck and play at a high tempo to break down the resilient Swedish backline. Expect Sweden to absorb the early pressure before punishing Tunisia on a set-play or a direct counter-attack.