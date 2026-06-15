Delhi Weather Update Today, 15 June 2026: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad to witness rain, thunderstorms, IMD issues statement

The IMD has predicted that Delhi’s maximum temperature could reach around 39°C on Monday. The minimum temperature is expected to hover near 26°C.





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Rain in National Capital (PTI)





New Delhi: Light rains lashed several parts of the National Capital on Monday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall activity during the day. The weather department also forecasts the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening.

According to the latest weather forecast, the city is likely to see very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity on Monday. While the showers may provide short-term respite from the heat, temperatures are likely to remain high over the next few days.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur likely to witness rain, IMD issues alert

Delhi Weather: Here are some of the key details

The IMD has predicted that Delhi’s maximum temperature could reach around 39°C on Monday

The minimum temperature is expected to hover near 26°C.

Weather experts have indicated that daytime temperatures may climb further and remain between 39°C and 41°C by Tuesday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5°C at the Safdarjung observatory on Sunday

The reading was 1.4 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Across various weather monitoring stations, maximum temperatures ranged from 38.4°C to 39.1°C.

Among the major stations, Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.1°C, followed by Lodi Road at 38.7°C and Palam at 38.6°C.

Ayanagar registered a comparatively lower maximum temperature of 38.4°C, which was more than three degrees below the normal level for this time of the year.Minimum temperatures across Delhi varied between 23.4°C and 26.2°C. Safdarjung recorded the highest minimum temperature at 26.2°C, while Ridge remained the coolest location with a minimum of 23.4°C. Other stations, including Palam and Lodi Road, reported minimum temperatures of 25.6°C and 24.6°C respectively.

Delhi Pollution Level:

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category. As per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 151 on Sunday evening. An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the moderate category, indicating acceptable air quality for most people, although sensitive individuals may experience minor health concerns.

Hotter Weather Expected Later This Week

While rain and cloud cover are likely to dominate the start of the week, weather conditions are expected to stabilise from June 17 onwards. Forecasts indicate partly cloudy skies with only isolated chances of thunder and lightning.