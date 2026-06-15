Drizzle, strong winds bring relief to people in Delhi-NCR; weather office issues ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ alerts for thunderstorms and lightning

The minimum temperature at Palam was 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ridge stations recorded 26 degrees and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.





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New Delhi: Light rain occurred in parts of Delhi and NCR on Monday, June 15 morning, and the weather office has issued ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ alerts regarding thunderstorms and lightning. Palam recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Ayanagar received 0.6 mm. Light drizzle was observed at Lodhi Road. The minimum temperature remained above normal in several parts of the national capital.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Delhi’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at Palam was 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ridge stations recorded 26 degrees and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Likelihood of Light to Moderate Rain

According to the weather department, there is a strong possibility of thunderstorms, winds gusting at 60-70 kmph, and light to moderate rain in parts of South-East, East, Central, North-East, South, South-West, West, North-West, and North Delhi, as well as New Delhi and Shahdara.

Maximum Temperature

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the morning was recorded at 135, falling under the ‘moderate’ category. The weather department expects the maximum temperature to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

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According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next seven days. The department also forecasts a gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature during the same period. According to the IMD, a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi on Sunday (June 14), which is 1.4 degrees below average. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The city’s base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 38.4 degrees Celsius.