Mika Singh reveals what happened after he insisted Gauri Khan design his apartment

Mika Singh recalled a light-hearted story involving Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan while discussing the interiors of one of his luxury apartments.





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Mika Singh and Gauri Khan (PC- Instagram)





Mika Singh, known for his energetic party songs and lavish lifestyle, recently made some surprising revelations about his journey and personal life. The singer shared that he now owns around 99 properties across India, something he says he never imagined achieving. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mika reflected on his early days and said that while he always dreamed of becoming a singer, he never expected to build such wealth. He revealed that his first payment was just Rs 75, which he earned at the age of 13, and said he was genuinely happy with that amount at the time. Mika also shared that he continued performing at jagratas and credited his brother, Daler Mehndi, for supporting and guiding him during his early career.

According to Mika, those experiences taught him that talent and hard work can eventually lead to success. He also recalled a light-hearted story involving Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan while discussing the interiors of one of his luxury apartments.

Talking about his properties in Andheri, Mika further said, “There’s a funny story about this flat. I bought it in 2012. Before that, I lived in Shastri Nagar (Andheri West). I was happy there. Someone told me there’s a really nice building here, you should check it out, and just like that, I bought six flats in the same building. It was completely vacant. It took six years to complete, and it was finally handed over to me in 2018.”

Shah Rukh Khan helped Mika Singh in his 99th house

Recalling his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan about getting the interiors of his flat done by Gauri Khan, Mika said, “Then I met Shah Rukh Khan. He is a very good friend and like a brother to me. I requested him to ask Gauri Khan to design my house. He said, ‘Bahut lootegi tumhein (It will cost you a lot).’ I still insisted and finally met Gauri Khan. She had one condition: ‘Never question my choice.’ It took her two years to get the house ready.”

Singh agreed immediately, even though her design choices were very different from his own preferences. He revealed that he usually does not use green in his house, preferring to only use beige and brown for all of his properties. But Gauri decided to break that pattern by adding a green couch.

Mika Singh has lent his voice to songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baazi Guitar, Subah Hone Na De, Jumme Ki Raat, Aaj Ki Party, Gandi Baat, Heer To Badi Sad Hai, Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita, Dhanno, Long Drive and Party To Banti Hai. His next project is the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, releasing on June 26, 2026.