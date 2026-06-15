FIFA World Cup 2026: Bad news for fans of Uruguay ahead of clash against Saudi Arabia, team have suffered…

Former champions Uruguay’s arrival in Miami has been delayed ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Saudi Arabia in Miami on Monday.





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Saudi Arabia will face Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match. (Image: AI)





FIFA World Cup 2026, Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Group H: Former World Cup champions Uruguay are scheduled to get their Group H campaign in FIFA World Cup 2026 underway against Saudi Arabia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Monday. But the South American giants already suffered a major blow as their arrival in Miami was delayed due to ‘permit issues’.

Uruguay’s flight was scheduled to travel from Cancun in Mexico around 2 PM to Fort Lauderdale (USA) but a paperwork issue meant that their flight couldn’t take off on time. “Due to an airline permitting error in Mexico, the Uruguay national team’s departure from Cancun to Miami was delayed. The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“FIFA remained in close contact with the Uruguay national team throughout their delay and worked alongside airport and operational partners to help expedite the process and minimise disruption to the team’s travel arrangements,” FIFA said in a statement.

Uruguayan media, in fact, reported that the flight that the national team were taking from Cancun wasn’t authorized to enter United States. Uruguay will begin their 15th FIFA World Cup journey and their fifth in succession since making a memorable return to form with a fourth-placed finish at 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

After a rollercoaster qualification campaign, the ‘La Celeste’ clinched a direct berth in the hard-fought South American preliminaries for the FIFA World Cup 2026. With Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani moving on in international football, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will need to find new heroes and they could be Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Rodrigo Bentancur.

For Saudi Arabia, striker Feras Al-Buraikan led the way with 5 goals in a tough qualifying campaign where they were placed in same group as Australia and Japan. The Saudi team was relegated to Playoffs group but bounced back with win over Indonesia and sealed a World Cup berth with a goal-less draw against Iraq in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia’s final warm-up match saw them hold Senegal to a 0-0 draw. They have won just once in their last 7 encounters , so they don’t go into the tournament in impressive form. Saudi Arabia will be taking part in their seventh FIFA World Cup campaign (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, and 2026) and third in a row.

: The Uruguayan national team’s plane was NOT allowed to head to the United States due to administrative issues, even though they play TOMORROW in Miami against Saudi Arabia A new flight is set to take off in a few hours, but it’s total chaos as Marcelo… pic.twitter.com/Q5U93bEbfM — The Touchline | (@TouchlineX) June 14, 2026

Here are all the details about Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match…

When will Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match take place?

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will take place on Monday, June 15 (Tuesday in India time).

What time will Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match kick off?

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will kick off at 330am IST.

Where will Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match take place?

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

How can I watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match LIVE on TV in India?

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match live streaming in India?

The Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match Squads

Saudi Arabia: Goalkeepers: Ahmed Al-Kassar, Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Moteb Al-Harbi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Ali Lajami, Ali Majrashi, Hassan Tambakti, Jehad Thikri

Midfielders: Nasser Al-Dawsari, Alaa Al-Hajji, Ziyad Al-Johani, Musab Al-Juwayr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya

Forwards: Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri

Uruguay: Goalkeepers: Santiago Mele, Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Santiago Bueno, Sebastian Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Joaquín Piquerez, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina

Midfielders: Maximiliano Araujo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Agustin Canobbio, Nicolas de la Cruz, Emiliano Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Brian Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Zalazar

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez