Maiva Pharma Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Sterile Injectable Manufacturing Facility at Shoolagiri, India

Maiva Pharma, a leading global Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specialising in sterile injectables, today inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, India.

The facility marks a significant milestone in Maiva’s growth journey, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development and manufacturing of generic and complex sterile injectable products.



Inauguration Picture of Maiva Pharma



Spread across a 22-acre site, the new facility has been designed to support current and future market requirements through advanced manufacturing technologies, flexible production capabilities, and world-class quality systems. Upon full development, the facility will house six manufacturing lines capable of producing a broad range of sterile injectable dosage forms, including vials, pre-filled syringes (PFS), cartridges, suspension products, and lyophilized formulations.

As part of the Phase 1 expansion, Maiva Pharma has commissioned three dedicated manufacturing lines comprising a high-speed vial filling line, a combined pre-filled syringe and cartridge line, and a lyophilization line. The facility is further supported by advanced Quality Control chemical laboratories and state-of-the-art Microbiology laboratories, enabling comprehensive analytical testing and quality assurance functions in-house.

A key highlight of the facility is its advanced isolator-based manufacturing lines for liquid vials, pre-filled syringes, cartridges, and lyophilized vials. The isolator technology enhances sterility assurance, operational efficiency, and manufacturing flexibility while supporting the production of a wide range of injectable products for regulated global markets.

Commenting on the inauguration, Dr. Bhaskar Krishna, (MD & CEO, Maiva Pharma) said, “The inauguration of our Shoolagiri facility represents a major step in Maiva Pharma’s journey to become a globally preferred partner in sterile injectables manufacturing. With advanced manufacturing technologies, expanded capacity, and diversified delivery system capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our customers’ evolving needs and accelerate access to high-quality injectable therapies worldwide.”

The facility has been developed in line with international regulatory standards and reflects Maiva Pharma’s commitment to quality and manufacturing excellence. The expansion significantly enhances the company’s ability to support customers across the product lifecycle—from development through commercial manufacturing—while addressing growing global demand for sterile injectable products. It also advances Maiva’s long-term strategy of expanding its capabilities and strengthening its presence in key global markets.

Click the video link for a closer look at Maiva’s newly inaugurated facility and its capabilities.

About Maiva Pharma

Maiva Pharma is a pure-play sterile injectables-focused CMO/CDMO providing end-to-end development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. With expertise across liquid injectables, lyophilized products and Suspension formulations, Maiva Pharma is committed to delivering quality, reliability, and speed-to-market for its global partners.