Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case: Hearing adjourned to August 7 amid extramarital affair allegations

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case: Monday’s hearing ended without any major development, and the matter was postponed.





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Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam (PC- Instagram)





The divorce case between Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam was heard at the Chengalpattu Mahila Court on Monday morning. However, no major decision was taken, and the next hearing has now been scheduled for August 7. The divorce proceedings began after Sangeetha filed a petition earlier this year. In her plea, she made allegations related to their marriage and sought separation under the Special Marriage Act. These allegations of having an extramarital affair have not been independently verified or proven in court. According to reports, the couple had earlier missed a scheduled hearing, after which the court asked them to appear again on June 15. Monday’s hearing ended without any major development, and the matter was postponed.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Sangeetha Sornalingam is the wife of actor Thalapathy Vijay. She is a Sri Lankan Tamil. Born on 22 June 1974 in Madras (now Chennai), Thalapathy Vijay’s full name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. Sangeetha and Vijay got married on 25 August 1999 and have two children, a son named Jason and a daughter named Divya.



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Sangeetha is the daughter of a well-known Tamil industrialist who is settled in the UK. Her father originally hails from Sri Lanka. According to the reports of FilmiBeat, Sangeetha has an astonishing net worth of Rs 400 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s love story

Talking about Vijay and Sangeetha’s love story, Sangeetha was a big fan of the actor. According to the Economic Times, Vijay’s superhit film Poove Unakkaga was released in the UK and gained popularity not just in India but also abroad. After watching the film, Sangeetha came to Chennai specifically to meet Vijay.

On the set, Vijay and Sangeeta had a few hours of conversation, and during that time, the actor fell for her. Vijay invited Sangeeta for dinner, and she met his parents, who liked her very much. After dating for three years, they got married in 1999 in a Christian ceremony.

Interestingly, Sangeetha Sornalingam comes from a Hindu family, while Thalapathy Vijay is a Christian. Despite their different religious backgrounds, their wedding was conducted according to Hindu customs.

Vijay and Sangeetha have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

On the political front, Vijay’s party, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), recently recorded a major electoral win in Tamil Nadu, following which he took oath as Chief Minister in May.