FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi eyes massive RECORD with Argentina in opening clash against Algeria

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will open the defence of their title in their Group J match of FIFA World Cup 2026 against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.





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Argentina will take on Algeria in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. (Image: AI)





FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠Argentina vs Algeria Group J: Tuesday night is all set to be a special one for football legend Lionel Messi as he leads defending champions Argentina onto the field for their Group J opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Algeria at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Messi is all set to represent Argentina in a landmark 200th game in his international career.

Messi has turned out in 199 matches for Argentina, played 16,380 minutes, scored 117 goals and has 64 assists while winning the 2022 World Cup; two Copa Américas in 2021 and 2024; and the Finalissima in 2022. He has 26 appearances with Argentina, so far, across five World Cups.

The Inter Miami star has notched up 39 matches in Copa América, but the largest share of his matches have come up in the South American World Cup qualifiers, tournaments in which he has played 72 matches while scoring 36 goals and 14 assists.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said that the entire world was waiting for Messi’s 200th match. “Not only the Argentinian population but everybody — the whole planet — wants to see him play. Everybody wants to see him on the pitch, because he has an effect not only on Argentina fans but supporters all over the world,” Scaloni told the media ahead of Argentina’s match vs Algeria.

Messi, who had been dealing with a minor hamstring issue, came on as a second-half substitute in last week’s warm-up match vs Argentina and managed to score from a penalty kick in the 20 minutes that he played. Argentina are trying to become only the third team after Italy in 1938 and Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

But their opponents Algeria will not be easy by any stretch of imagination. The Desert Foxes have only lost three out of their last 28 matches and topped their qualifying group with an average of 2.4 goals per game.

The last time that these two sides met was back in 2007. Algeria were leading 2-1 at half-time, but Argentina fought back to secure a 4-3 victory.

Another chapter for Lionel Messi #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lCXUNebNhK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 3, 2026

Here are all the details about Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match…

When will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place on Tuesday, June 16 (Wednesday in India time).

What time will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match kick off?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will kick off at 630am IST.

Where will Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match take place?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How can I watch Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match LIVE on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

How can I watch Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match live streaming in India?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.

Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match Predicted 11

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez, Facundo Medina, Nicolás Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Thiago Almada

Algeria: Luca Zidane, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, Aissa Mandi, Achref Abada, Nabil Bentaleb, Hachim Boudaoui, Mohamed Amoura, Houssem Aouar, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri