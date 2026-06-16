Sanchita Ugale’s death draws comparisons with Sushant Singh Rajput: From date to career path, see 4 things in common

After Sanchita Ugale’s death, internet began drawing comparisons with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, pointing to coincidences such as the date and their journeys in the industry.





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Sanchita Ugale’s death compared with Sushant Singh Rajput (PC- AI)





Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for appearing in television shows including Kumkum Bhagya, reportedly died by suicide at her home in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. She was 22 years old. According to reports, Sanchita was found at her residence in the Nalasopara area on Sunday evening and was reportedly alone at the time. Police have sent her body for postmortem examination and registered an accidental death case. An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding her death. Her brother Akash Ugale spoke publicly and drew comparisons between her death and that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death in 2020 had deeply impacted many people.

Sanchita Ugale’s death draws comparison with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sanchita Ugale’s cousin, Akash Ugale, claimed that both Sanchita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were under a lot of pressure while working in the entertainment industry. According to him, this pressure may have affected their lives. He also pointed out that both deaths happened on June 14, six years apart, which led many people online to discuss the coincidence. Some social media users also highlighted other similarities between the two cases. According to reports, both deaths were initially reported as suicides, and both actors were found at their homes. Users also pointed out that there were reports that no suicide note was recovered in either case. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances in Sanchita’s case.

Sanchita Ugale and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death cases have similar public interest

While Sanchita’s death is still being investigated, the case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went through years of investigation and public attention. The matter was later examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which submitted its report before a court in Mumbai. According to reports, investigators did not find evidence of murder or abetment and the case was concluded as a suicide. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to investigate Sanchita’s case, and all aspects related to her death are being examined carefully.

Sanchita Ugale and Sushant Singh Rajput were outsiders

Another similarity being discussed by some fans online is that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanchita Ugale were seen as outsiders in the entertainment industry. Neither came from a film or television background, and both worked to build their careers on their own. Sushant’s journey from television to becoming a well-known Bollywood actor inspired many young performers.

Sushant made his TV debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil as Preet Juneja in 2008. In 2009, he rose to fame with an award-winning performance in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta that featured Ankita Lokhande opposite him. In 2013, he made his foray into films with Kai Po Che and gave the audience a hang of his stellar performance.

Similarly, Sanchita had slowly started creating her own identity in the television industry through consistent effort and hard work. Ugale had steadily built a growing presence on Indian television with appearances in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Sajan Ghar, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She was also seen in Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.