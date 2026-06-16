Obsession box office collection day 19: Inde Navarrette’s horror thriller loses momentum in its second week but beats The Conjuring 2

Obsession may be showing signs of slowing down at the ticket window, but the horror sensation is still achieving remarkable milestones. The film has now moved past a notable benchmark previously held by The Conjuring 2and reaching towards Rs 100 crore milestone.





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Obsession box office collection (PC: IMDb)





The box office journey of Curry Barker‘s Obsession continues to attract attention even as the film begins to slow down after an exceptional run. The horror thriller has been one of the biggest surprise successes of the year and has consistently delivered strong numbers since its release. While collections have naturally declined during its third week, the film has already achieved a milestone that many horror titles fail to reach. Audience interest remains steady and the movie is still drawing viewers across major markets. More importantly, its latest achievement has helped it move past one of the most successful Hollywood horror films ever released in India.

How much did Obsession collect at the box office on Day 18?

According to Sacnilk, Obsession earned Rs 2.00 crore net in India on Day 18. The figure represents a drop of 64.3 percent compared to the previous day’s net collection of Rs 5.60 crore. Although the decline appears significant, such drops are common after a strong weekend as films enter the weekdays.

The horror thriller was screened across 3,077 shows on Day 18. With the latest collection added, the film’s total India net earnings have reached Rs 66.55 crore. Meanwhile, its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 79.37 crore. These numbers continue to place the film among the top-performing Hollywood releases of the year in the Indian market.

What was Obsession’s occupancy on Day 18?

Occupancy figures indicate that audience interest remains healthy despite the drop in collections. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.11 percent throughout the day. Morning shows registered 9.67 percent occupancy before improving significantly during the afternoon when occupancy touched 19.78 percent. Evening shows remained strong at 18.89 percent while night screenings delivered the highest turnout with 20.11 percent occupancy.

How has Obsession performed against the biggest Hollywood horror films in India?

One of the biggest achievements for Obsession is its movement up the list of highest-grossing Hollywood horror films in India. The film recently crossed the lifetime gross of The Conjuring 2, which had earned around Rs 79.00 crore in India. With gross collections now reaching Rs 79.37 crore, Obsession has officially moved into second place among Hollywood horror releases in India. It has also surpassed Final Destination Bloodlines, which finished its run with approximately Rs 75.00 crore.

The current ranking places The Conjuring: Last Rites at the top with Rs 101.65 crore. Obsession now occupies the second position and is chasing the leading spot. This achievement highlights the film’s remarkable acceptance among Indian audiences and strengthens its reputation as one of the biggest horror successes in recent years.

Why is Obsession continuing to perform well despite slowing collections?

The film’s success can largely be attributed to positive audience feedback and strong word-of-mouth promotion. Horror fans have continued recommending the movie since its release, helping it maintain momentum even after the initial opening week. Starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in a key role, the film has benefited from strong social media discussions and repeat viewership.

What is the Day 19 box office prediction for Obsession?

Based on the current trend and weekday performance, Obsession is expected to collect between Rs 1.40 crore and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 19. If the film manages to stay within that range, its total India net collection could move beyond Rs 68 crore by the end of the day. The film remains in a strong position and could continue attracting audiences until major new releases arrive in cinemas.