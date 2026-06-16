Sanchita Ugale's father shares shocking details about daughter's death: 'Usse torture kiya ja raha tha'

Sanchita Ugale’s father said the family had noticed changes in her behaviour and tried to stay close to her and accompany her regularly. They never imagined she was struggling so much.





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Sanchita Ugale (PC- Instagram)





Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for appearing in TV shows including Kumkum Bhagya, reportedly died by suicide at her home in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. She was 22. According to reports, she was found at her residence in the Nalasopara area on Sunday evening while she was alone. Police have sent her body for postmortem examination and registered an accidental death case. The investigation is ongoing. Now, Sanchita’s father, Machhindra Ugale, has spoken publicly about his daughter’s death.

Sanchita Ugale’s father reveals she was in depression

Speaking to NDTV, he said Sanchita often seemed upset but never clearly shared the reason behind it. According to him, even when she appeared happy, there were moments when she would suddenly become withdrawn and emotionally low. He said, “Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi.” (She would remain upset. She did not tell us the reason, just that she stayed upset. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.)

He said the family had noticed changes in her behaviour and tried to stay close to her and accompany her regularly. He added that they never imagined she was struggling to such an extent or that she would take such a step. He further said, “Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi.” (We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her daily. It was just that brief time – hardly half an hour when we were not with her – you can consider that our mistake. But we did not know she had gone into such deep depression that she would take such a step.)

Sanchita Ugale’s father makes shocking claims saying she was being tortured

Machhindra also claimed that Sanchita had been under pressure and was being troubled over certain issues, including financial demands. He said the family does not yet know all the details but believes some matters need to be looked into carefully. He also said, “Baatcheet ki thi, par use torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha.” (We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or something else, subjecting her to constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in some form or the other. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening.)

Seeking justice, he appealed to the authorities to conduct a proper investigation and said that whatever happened with his daughter should come out in the open. He added that every daughter deserves justice and safety.