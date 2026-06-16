Sanchita Ugale's grandfather breaks silence after she dies: 'Only god knows why she did it'

Speaking emotionally about Sanchita Ugale’s death by suicide, he said the family is still unable to understand what she may have been going through internally.





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Sanchita Ugale death (PC- Instagram)





Sanchita Ugale’s death by suicide on June 14 has left the television industry and her loved ones deeply saddened. The actor was only 22 and had recently started making a name for herself in the industry. Speaking to the media after her death, Sanchita’s grandfather, Gopinath, became emotional while remembering her journey. He said she had achieved everything through hard work and determination without any industry support or connections. He shared, “She was extremely talented. Whatever she achieved was because of her own efforts and dedication. She did not have a godfather.”

Unable to understand what led to the tragedy, he added that the family was unaware of what she may have been going through emotionally. According to him, she never had disputes with anyone and had worked hard to build a successful career. He also said Sanchita had become a source of pride for their entire taluka and the Ahmednagar district region.

Sanchita Ugale’s grandfather recalls how people know her by Pooja

Sanchita’s grandfather also remembered how popular she had become because of her role as Pooja in the TV serial Saajan Ghar. He said many people recognised her more by her character’s name than her real name. He shared that wherever he went, people across their area in Ahmednagar district would ask about “Pooja” and were often surprised to learn that she was his granddaughter. According to him, very few people knew her as Sanchita because her on-screen character had become so popular.

He told the media, “People who watched her television serials knew her by the name ‘Pooja’. She became so popular through that character that people across the Ahmednagar district would call her Pooja. Whenever I went somewhere and told people she was my granddaughter, all our relatives and acquaintances across the taluka and district knew her only as ‘Pooja’. Hardly anyone there recognised her as Sanchita. Everyone knew her by the name Pooja, which was her character’s name in the serial.”

Speaking emotionally about her death, he said the family is still unable to understand what she may have been going through internally. He added that it is difficult for them to understand why this happened. He admitted, “It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding.”

When asked if a lack of work could have contributed to her distress, he said that was not the case and stated that she was getting work. He concluded, “No, she had work as well.”

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.