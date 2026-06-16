WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses COOL after India A vs Sri Lanka A match, will he be BANNED

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a massive brawl with Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage after the 4th match in Dambulla on Monday.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fights with Vishen Halambage of Sri Lanka on Monday. (Source: X)





IND A vs SL A 2026 4th match: India A lost a thrilling 4th one-day match of the ongoing tri-series against Sri Lanka A via a Super Over in Dambulla on Monday. But the game witnessed an ugly end with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in an ugly fight with Sri Lankan cricketers after the game witnessed an ill-tempered finish in fading light. The video of Sooryavanshi’s massive brawl went viral on social media.

Sooryavanshi reportedly lost his cool when he was told ‘match over…now you go home’ or something on those lines by Lankan cricketer Vishen Halmambage, which led to the massive bust-up between the two. India’s teenage opener and Halambage were seen getting physical on the viral video before their teammates separated them.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi involved in massive fight with Sri Lankan cricketers HERE…

HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN VAIBHAV AND SRI LANKA Sri Lankan Players : This is not an IPL, this Int’l cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi : This is not the end of the tournament, just a normal match Sri Lankan started this and Vaibhav ended it pic.twitter.com/QDNbFftd0t — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 15, 2026

Chasing 266 to win, the 4th 50-over match ended in a tie as Chamika Gunasekere was run-out off the final ball with 2 need to win. The match controversially decided via a Super Over in fading light in Dambulla.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) admitted to them that there should never have been a Super Over in the first place. “There should never have been a Super Over in the first place,” SLC official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka had already penalised India A by awarding Sri Lanka A an additional 10 penalty runs, with the ruling that all-rounder Vipraj Nigam had run on the protected area of the pitch twice after the official warnings.

In the Super Over, Arshad Khan took up the ball first and delivered four excellent deliveries and conceded 8 runs in those but Avishka Fernando slammed the 5th ball for six. Off the final delivery, Fernando was caught off a high full-toss delivered by Arshad Khan.

Tilak Varma led the Indian cricketers off the field believing the Super Over had ended. But third umpire ruled that it was a ‘waist-high’ no-ball and fielders were asked to return. Indian skipper Tilak Varma had a long argument with umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka before coming back which wasted more time.

Chasing 17 to win in the Super Over, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge came out to bat for India. Kugathas Mathulan, the 19-year-old slingy pace bowler from Jaffna, bowled an excellent over to restrict the India. During the customary hand-shakes between the two sides, we witnessed the huge bust-up between Sooryavanshi and Halambage.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be BANNED?

If this was an official ODI match and not a List A game, Sooryavanshi could have face massive sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his physical confrontation. However, the ICC doesn’t normally take action in List A games or ‘A’ team matches.

As a result, Sooryavanshi will be available to play in the crucial final match for India ‘A’ against Afghanistan ‘A’ at the Rangiri Dambulla Intenational Stadium on Wednesday. Both Indians and Afghans have 2 points each and Tilak Varma’s side will need to win to remain in hunt for the final on Sunday.

Even a win might not be enough to qualify as Sri Lanka already have 4 points and better NRR than Team India and Afghans will have one match against the Lankans on Friday in hand.