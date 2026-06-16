Warm handshake, shared seating: PM Modi and Trump meet at G7 Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake. Following this, the two leaders sat next to each other.





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PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shook hands on the sidelines of G7 Summit. ANI





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake. Following this, the two leaders sat next to each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person interaction in over a year at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they exchanged a cordial handshake.

PM Modi and Trump met in person for the first time since their Washington meeting in February 2025, held soon after Trump’s return to the White House. The interaction took place against the backdrop of tensions in bilateral relations triggered by Operation Sindoor and US tariffs on Indian exports.