FIFA bans plastic reusable water bottles inside World Cup venues

In a first, fans will not be allowed to carry plastic, reusable water bottles inside the stadiums in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 edition later this month. This last-minute U-turn on its stadium code of conduct, the apex world body has sparked massive controversy just a week before the start of the tournament.

FIFA had previously stated that empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles would be permitted inside the grounds. However, this late policy shift completely outlaws them alongside existing bans on regular bottles, cups, jars, and cans.

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FIFA says banning reusable bottles – a safety measure

FIFA stated that the ban is strictly a safety measure in order to avoid the risk of injury to players, referees and attendees from objects thrown from the stands. The apex governing body also noted that outside bottles are already prohibited at several of the selected tournament venues under local stadium guidelines and they are simply making sure that the policy is followed all across the venues.

The sudden decision has drawn intense backlash from supporter groups, most notably the Free Lions England fans’ group, who heavily criticized the timing and implication of the rule change.

With temperatures at multiple open air venues across the United States, Mexico, and Canada expected to remain hot, there will be two mandatory game drinks breaks for players but what about the fans? They deeply concerned about heat and hydration access.

While supporters argue the ban feels like a commercial ploy to force attendees to purchase tournament-vended drinks, FIFA insists that comprehensive heat measures will be in place.

The governing body has promised extensive hydration stations, cooling tents, fans, and misting areas outside the stadiums. They also assured the fans that the pricing for bottled water inside the stadiums will remain strictly consistent with standard club event rates.

When and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup edition will be live streamed on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 sports network across television screens.