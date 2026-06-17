Alpha Trailer: Alia Bhatt turns action hero, Bobby Deol plays menacing villain; Hrithik Roshan’s cameo steals attention

Alpha Trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Alpha finally has a trailer, and it is packed with action, drama, and high-energy moments. The 2-minute 33-second trailer gives a glimpse of Alia Bh





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Alpha Trailer (PC- YouTube)





Alpha Trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Alpha finally has a trailer, and it is packed with action, drama, and high-energy moments. The 2-minute 33-second trailer gives a glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in strong action-oriented roles, while Bobby Deol appears as the main antagonist. A surprise appearance by Hrithik Roshan at the end has added to fans’ excitement. The trailer opens with a young girl sitting inside a room filled with mirrors. Bobby Deol’s character, Fateh, calls her “Sita” and trains her to become a deadly assassin. Through a voiceover, Alia describes Fateh as a dangerous man who kidnapped a princess. However, the story presents a modern twist. Instead of waiting to be rescued, this version of Sita chooses to fight back for herself. One of Alia’s key dialogues in the trailer says, “Sita has come to burn Lanka herself today.”

Bobby Deol plays a former spy who has turned against the country and is seeking revenge. In one scene, he says, “India did not respect Alpha, now India will fear Alpha.”

The trailer also shows Anil Kapoor guiding the two agents as they prepare for a high-stakes mission.

Watch the trailer of Alpha:

