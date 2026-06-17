FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo flops as Portugal blew early lead to share the spoils against spirited Congo

It was not an ideal start for a side like Portugal that is being regarded as one of the most balanced sides in the competition





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Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in agony after Portugal’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo. (Image credits: Special arrangement)





Cristiano Ronaldo’s balanced Portuguese side blew away an early lead to play out a frustrating 1-1 draw against Congo in their Group K opener of the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was a momentous occasion for Ronaldo who became the oldest ever to start a game in the quadrennial event but he largely remained unseen as the Leopards of Africa snatched a very important in Houston.

Portugal started with a strong midfield, consisting of Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves and Vitinha with Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto supporting from the flanks but it was Congo’s solid defensive setup that ultimately prevailed.

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Portugal started off the game in the best way possible as it took them only 6 minutes to open the scoring. Congo’s defensive start led to the European Selecao’s put early pressure and create a several moves inside the box before Joao Neves’ opening goal with a sensational header.

The Portuguese unit kept on dominating position for the next 20 minutes or so but they still weren’t clinical enough in front of goal. They kept leaving pockets of spaces which helped Congo grow slowly into the game and create a few moves up to the opposition box.

Their efforts came to fruition right before Portugal were about to leave the field with a 1-0 lead at half-time. A beautifully crafted, looping ball from left-back Arthur Masuaku was met by an even better header from Yoane Wissa who turned the game on its head late into added time.

One of the key reasons behind Congo’s solidity was their defense and goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi who made several interventions and acted as a sweeper keeper at times. Star Portuguese strike Cristiano Ronaldo had a tough outing as he missed a clear cut chance in the 2nd half when he got set up by Joao Cancelo but ended up blasting his shot wide.

Right-back Joao Cancelo had a brilliant bicycle goal ruled after he was found in an offside position even before the pass was played to him.

It was not an ideal start for a side like Portugal that is being regarded as one of the most balanced sides in the competition. Towards the 2nd half, Congo registered more shots on target but the Leopards only had 24% of possession with 3 shots on target, which was same as their opponents.

Another figure that impressed with his performance today was Congo’s Indian origin midfielder Samuel Moutoussamy who had an outstanding work rate in both defense and offense today. Except a couple of chances, Portugal’s 4-2-3-1 could not overpower the defensive 5-3-2 Congolese set up which remained rock solid in an overall sense.

Now, either of Uzbekistan or Colombia has the chance to top Group K with a win in their fixture set to take place at 7:30 (AM) later today in Mexico City.