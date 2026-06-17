FIFA World Cup 2026: Major SCARE in Germany’s preparations as dangerous snake spotted at their North Carolina base

German captain Joshua Kimmich issued safety concerns over venomous snakes appearing around their base in the United States of America. It is also being reported by the BBC that Switzerland and Norway are also facing similar issues.

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As a matter of fact, several teams have reportedly come up against copperheads, a dangerous type of snake common in parts of the US. While preparing for their group matches, players have had to tread with caution in order to avoid stepping on the reptiles. If bitten by any of the snakes, then the players will require hospital treatment, something team managements will look to avoid at all costs.

Switzerland, who played out a goalless draw against Qatar in their tournament opener, were forced to block off a specific section of their San Diego camp due to the “snake risk”. Captain of the Norway national team – Kristian Thorstvedt openly expressed his discomfort with the situation.

Reacting on the matter, Joshua Kimmich stated that it might seem funny at first but getting bit by a snake in the middle of perhaps the biggest footballing tournament is not ideal.

“Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you’re bitten, it stops being funny very quickly. We’re here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take.” – Joshua Kimmich told the media.

Meanwhile, after thrashing first-timers Curacao 7-1 in their Group E opener, Germany will face Ivory Coast in their next group match on June 21 in Toronto. Hopefully the 4-time World Champions do not have another slithering encounter in Canada.