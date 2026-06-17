Cloudburst triggers flashfloods in Bandipora, dozens of houses damaged in North Kashmir

The sudden flooding left locals terrified for hours, forcing many families to flee their homes and seek safety on higher ground while rescuing their children and animals.





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Cloudburst-triggered flash floods wreak havoc at Gurez area, in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI





A cloudburst was reported on Wednesday in Tartei Kilo village of Tulail Valley near the Line of Control in Bandipora district. Torrential rain and debris-laden floodwaters swept through the area, damaging several residential houses and submerging vast stretches of agricultural land. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported. Videos of the flash floods have been circulating around on social media.

VIDEO | Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Gurez’s Tulail Valley, bridge damaged.#Cloudburst #JammuAndKashmir (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ruFbIRRW06 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2026

Panic among locals

The sudden flooding caused widespread panic, forcing residents to flee their homes and seek refuge in higher areas while ensuring the safety of their children and animals.

The sudden flooding caused widespread panic, forcing residents to flee their homes and seek refuge in higher areas while ensuring the safety of their children and animals.

Officials said another cloudburst struck the Bathoi area of Reasi district on June 4, causing damage to multiple houses. However, no loss of life was reported.

Similar situations

The latest incident is the fifth cloudburst to hit the Jammu region in recent days. Earlier on Tuesday, four cloudbursts were reported in Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts, causing flash floods and road blockades, though no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said.

The cloudburst sent a surge of water and debris through the Bathoi area of Mahore subdivision, flooding several homes, damaging belongings and causing panic among residents, officials said.

Officials said the administration responded swiftly, with rescue teams deployed to carry out relief and restoration efforts. According to the Reasi DDC, the cloudburst led to water and debris entering several houses in the village.

“Relief and rescue teams are on the ground and the situation is being closely monitored. There has been no loss of life in the incident, which is a matter of relief. However, some houses have suffered damage and debris clearance operations are underway,” the officer said.

While the cloudburst caused damage to a number of homes, there was no loss of life, he said. The Lieutenant Governor said he had instructed the Deputy Commissioner to provide prompt relief to affected residents. Meanwhile, traffic near the Jamlan bridge was halted temporarily due to increased water levels and debris accumulation following the heavy rain.

Authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any emergencies to local officials. Relief and restoration work continued in the affected areas, while officials said the situation was under control.