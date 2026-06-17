The Times of Bengal

IND vs AFG Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Afghanistan Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

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Shubman Gill’s Team India will aim for a series win over Afghanistan when they face off in second ODI match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Updated: June 17, 2026, 11:39 AM IST






Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan bats in the nets in Lucknow ahead of 2nd ODI match on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)






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