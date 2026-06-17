India A boost their chances of reaching ODI tri-nation series final with statement 101-run victory over Afghanistan A

India A defeated Afghanistan A by 101 runs on Wednesday to boost their chances of making the tri-series final.

Half-centuries from Tilak Varma, Priyansh Arya, and Kumar Kushagra helped India A post 319 for nine. In reply, the bowlers put on a combined effort to dismiss Afghanistan A for 218 in 36.5 overs. The win gives India A two vital points, bringing their total to four.

Earlier, India A started fast as openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (38) and Arya put on 75 runs in eight overs. Sooryavanshi fell to a short ball, while Arya hit a quick fifty off 29 balls before getting caught at point.

The run rate slowed down as the pitch became sluggish. Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught behind for 30, but skipper Varma (59) and Kushagra (58) stabilized the innings with a 104-run partnership. A late 30 from Vipraj Nigam pushed India A past 300.

Defending 319, India A struck early. Yash Thakur removed Hassan Eisakhil for 14, Anshul Kamboj dismissed Khalid Taniwal for 13, and Nishant Sindhu got rid of Afghan captain Imran Mir.

Faisal Shinozada (46) and Bahir Shah (57) put up an 87-run fight for the fourth wicket, but their dismissals ended the chase. Sindhu cleaned up the lower order to finish with 4 for 31, while Thakur took 2 for 48 to seal the win.

(With PTI inputs)