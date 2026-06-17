India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma, Prasidh Krishna OUT, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav IN

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI Match: Team India may look to ring in some changes looking at the conditions in Lucknow for their second game of the three-match series against Afghanistan on Wednesday.





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Rohit Sharma bats in the nets in Lucknow ahead of 2nd ODI match vs Afghanistan. (Photo: PTI)





India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI: The pressure is steadily building on Rohit Sharma to hit form in ODI cricket as Team India face Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The former India captain has only managed to score 77 runs in 4 matches in 2026 with a best of 26 against New Zealand in Vadodara earlier this year.

Rohit, who had injured his hamstring in the middle of the IPL 2026 season and was ruled out for almost a month, managed to score only 16 in 16 balls in the first ODI before getting run-out. Indians already have Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, selected as replacement for injured Virat Kohli and Team India could be running out of patience with the star opener.

The 39-year-old Mumbai opener needs only one century to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record of 45 centuries as opener in international cricket. Rohit himself would admit that he needs this century to come as soon as possible with the BCCI selectors already preparing for ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

The other change in the offing could be return of Kuldeep Yadav into the playing 11 looking at historically spin-friendly conditions at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. “This is a transition time for spinners. This group of spinners, the selectors, Gautam (Gambhir) and everybody, they are having a look at all the spinners. Those who have the potential, those who have the right attributes, they will definitely be given a chance,” Team India’s new spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan are likely to head into the second ODI with the same playing 11 as Dharamshala although Darwish Rasooli has rejoined the squad. Rasooli had recently returned home after the death of his father.

A series win on the cards #TeamIndia all set for a cracking #INDvAFG 2nd ODI @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zLYOV8ciMV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2026

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem, Ziaur Rahman