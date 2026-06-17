Eknath Shinde Net Worth: Inside the fortune of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife declared a combined total net worth of approximately Rs 37.69 crore (Rs 376,851,207) in their official 2024 election affidavits.





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Eknath Shinde Net Worth





New Delhi: Amid rising speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT), deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde reportedly held a late-night meeting in Delhi with 6 MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray camp. The meeting has triggered a buzz over “Operation Tiger” and a possible breakaway group in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, leader of the party’s parliamentary group, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, urging him not to entertain any claim by defecting MPs seeking recognition as a separate group or merger with another political party.

Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Sanjay Raut described the developments as “Operation Tiger” and sought to project unity within the camp. Raut pointed out that UBT Lok Sabha leader Arvind Sawant, chief whip Anil Desai and Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje were present alongside him, while noting that during a recent meeting at Matoshree, five MPs attended in person and the remaining members joined through video conference.

ALSO READ: Operation Tiger Live: Attempts made to break Shiv Sena (UTB) like Trinamool Congress, says Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde Net Worth:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife declared a combined total net worth of approximately Rs 37.69 crore (Rs 376,851,207) in their official 2024 election affidavits.

Asset and Liability Breakdown:

Total Assets: Rs 37.69 crore, which includes immovable assets (such as agricultural and non-agricultural land, and commercial properties) and movable assets like vehicles and jewelry.

Total Liabilities:

Rs 15.28 crore in loans and liabilities, shared between him and his spouse.

This represented a significant increase from his 2019 declared assets of ₹11.56 crore, reflecting a wealth growth of about ₹26.12 crore over the five-year period.

No MP has told us they are leaving, says Uddhav Sena’s Arvind Sawant

Party MP Arvind Sawant on Wednesday tried to downplay defection rumours and said that no MP had informed the leadership about plans to leave. Sawant said he had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking protection of constitutional norms. “Till now, no party leader has told us that they are leaving,” he said, expressing confidence in the UBT camp.