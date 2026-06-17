The Times of Bengal

Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked by Gurugram Police under IT Act and BNS

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Gurugram Police has registered a case against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra, acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW)

Updated: June 17, 2026, 10:30 AM IST






Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra booked by Gurugram Police under IT Act and BNS

Cyber police to examine Pranit More’s viral stand-up videos (PC: Twitter)


Rs 370 biryani controversy: Days after the viral ‘Rs 370 biryani’ comment made by web developer Himanshu Jangra at Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show, Gurugram Police has registered a case against them, acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW). The FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the news agency ANI, the FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).Police have issued notices to both accused, directing them to join the investigation, while separate notices have been sent to social media platforms seeking the removal of the video


Read more:
Rs 370 biryani controversy: Munawar Faruqui supports Pranit More, asks trollers ‘Bus karo…’



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