WION Health Pulse: Dr K Srinath Reddy shares key lessons from the Covid pandemic

Reflecting on one of the biggest global health crises in modern history, Dr K Srinath Reddy explains how Covid reshaped public health thinking and why its lessons remain relevant years later.





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WION Heath Pulse 2026 (PC: WION)





WION Health Pulse: The conversation around healthcare has changed dramatically over the last few years. What was once considered a concern only during emergencies has now become a daily priority for governments, businesses and individuals alike. This shift was one of the key themes discussed at the WION Health Pulse summit held on June 17. The day-long event brought together leading healthcare experts and policymakers to examine the future of medicine, public health and innovation. Among the most notable voices at the summit was Dr K Srinath Reddy, who reflected on the lessons learned from the Covid pandemic and why countries must focus on building stronger and more self-reliant healthcare systems.

What was the focus of the WION Health Pulse summit?

The summit was designed as a platform to explore some of the biggest challenges and opportunities shaping global healthcare. Discussions revolved around emerging medical technologies, healthcare accessibility, policy reforms and India’s growing role in addressing international health concerns. Experts examined how economic factors, technological advancements, geopolitical developments and climate-related issues are increasingly influencing public health outcomes.

Which major themes were discussed at the event?

The summit featured four key sessions focused on some of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today. The first session explored India’s emergence as the world’s pharmacy and its growing influence in healthcare manufacturing and medical tourism. The second session focused on mental health, often described as the invisible pandemic, and highlighted the importance of breaking social stigma around mental well-being.

Another major discussion centred on artificial intelligence and digital healthcare integration, examining how technology is transforming diagnosis, treatment and patient care. The final session looked at the balance between cure and care while highlighting India’s long-standing strengths in traditional and alternative medicine.

What did Dr K Srinath Reddy say about the Covid pandemic?

During the discussion, Dr K Srinath Reddy reflected on the impact of Covid and the lessons it left behind for nations across the globe. He stated, “Covid brought us the lesson home that taught us the lesson to become self-reliant.” According to him, the pandemic demonstrated the importance of strengthening domestic healthcare infrastructure and reducing dependence on external systems during times of crisis.

Dr Reddy also commented on changing global economic trends and their impact on healthcare. He said, “The tidal wave of tariffs and abandonment of western aid programs merely represents the slash and burn retreat of global capitalism from globalisation.”

“The tidal wave of tariffs and abandonment of western aid programs merely represents the slash and burn retreat of global capitalism from globalisation,” says Dr K Srinath Reddy, Founder & Former President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Chancellor, PHFI Institute… pic.twitter.com/7z8v7J7A9q — WION (@WIONews) June 17, 2026

Why is India being seen as a global healthcare leader?

Several experts at the summit pointed to India’s growing influence in healthcare innovation and pharmaceutical production. Dr Shubnum Singh highlighted India’s competitive advantages and said, “India excels in reverse engineering.” She further noted, “Since we have the volume advantage and have the price advantage, India has a place on the global stage.” At the same time, she acknowledged that challenges remain. According to Dr Singh, “2/3rd of the country does not have true access to good primary care.”

#WIONHealthPulse | “India excels in reverse engineering,” says Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor – Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Advisor & GC Member, Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC), as she addresses the summit pic.twitter.com/DNCHmlgmqy — WION (@WIONews) June 17, 2026

About WION Health Pulse 2026

Held at the Taj in New Delhi, WION Health Pulse 2026 is a global healthcare summit that brings together leading doctors, policymakers, healthcare innovators and industry experts. The event focuses on the future of healthcare, medical innovation and wellness, with discussions centered on key themes such as “India – The World’s Pharmacy”, highlighting the country’s growing influence in global healthcare and pharmaceutical leadership.