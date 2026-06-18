Daveigh Chase, known for The Ring and Lilo and Stitch, dies at 35 due to...

Daveigh Chase, once widely recognized for her roles in popular films and voice work, has passed away at the age of 35, leaving behind a legacy tied to early 2000s cinema.





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Hollywood actress Daveigh Chase, 35, dies from sepsis (PC: Twitter)





Daveigh Chase, who was widely recognized for her early work in Hollywood, has died at the age of 35. She became a familiar face to audiences through her performances in both live-action and animated projects during the early 2000s. Her sudden passing has left fans reflecting on a career that began in childhood and included some of the most memorable roles in horror and family entertainment. According to her manager and close friend John Ryan Jr, she passed away in a hospital in Los Angeles after being admitted for health complications.

What was the cause of Daveigh Chase’s death?

Daveigh Chase passed away due to sepsis after suffering from meningitis. As per her longtime manager John Ryan Jr, she had been hospitalized in Los Angeles after facing serious health issues, including malnourishment. Medical complications later developed, leading to her death on Tuesday. Reports from close sources confirmed that she was under medical care at the time but her condition worsened rapidly.

How did Daveigh Chase start her acting career?

Daveigh Chase began performing at a very young age in Las Vegas. She started with theatre and voice work before entering television. One of her earliest appearances came in a popular sitcom where she played a small role as a child actor. Her early start in the industry quickly opened doors to more significant opportunities in film and television.

What made Daveigh Chase a well known Hollywood name?

Chase gained widespread recognition after her performance in the psychological thriller Donnie Darko where she played Samantha Darko. Her role later returned in the sequel film. However, her most iconic performance came in the horror film The Ring where she portrayed Samara Morgan, a character that became one of the most recognizable figures in modern horror cinema.

In the same period, she also achieved success in animation by voicing the character Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. This role made her a favorite among younger audiences and showcased her versatility as a performer.

What other projects was Daveigh Chase part of?

Over the years, Daveigh Chase appeared in several television shows including drama and fantasy series. She also took on recurring roles that helped her build a strong presence in the industry during her early career. Alongside live-action work, she continued voice acting in multiple animated projects and spin-offs connected to her most popular role. Her career gradually slowed down in later years as she stepped away from full-time acting around 2015. Despite this, her earlier performances continued to be remembered by audiences.

What was her life like outside Hollywood?

According to those close to her, Daveigh Chase lived a quiet and private life away from the spotlight. She was known to spend time with animals and was involved in cat rescue efforts. Reports also suggest she preferred independent work over major studio projects and often kept a low public profile.