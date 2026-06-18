Mumbai Water Crisis Explained: City left with less than 40 days of water stock. Why is the financial capital facing severe water shortage?

The BMC decided to impose the 10 per cent water cut to ensure that the available water stock would suffice till the end of July, considering a weak monsoon.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/mumbai-water-crisis-maharashtra-bmc-vihar-modak-sagar-tulsi-middle-vaitarna-bhatsa-tansa-upper-vaitarna-devendra-fadnavis-maharashtra-monsoon-update-imd-weather-update-8449715/ Copy









Mumbai Water Crisis





New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on a strategy to tackle the situation, as Mumbai reportedly has only 40 days’ worth of drinking water stock left and there is no sign of the monsoon arriving anytime soon. As per the information provided by the BMC, the catchment areas of the Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes have received 13 mm and seven mm of rainfall while those of the other lakes have not received any rain in 2026.

Experts are of the opinion that the delay in monsoon has resulted in a rapid depletion of the existing water stock. However, this year’s stock still exceeds the water available on the same day last year —8.69 per cent or 1,25,824 million litres. In 2024, the water stock in the seven lakes was at 78,889 million litres, or 5.45 per cent.

Here are some of the key details:

The drinking water stock in the seven lakes that keep Mumbai hydrated.

Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, and Middle Vaitarna has depleted to 1,55,167 million litres

BMC draws around 3950 million litres of water per day (MLD).

Even though the lakes are only 10.72 per cent full, the civic administration said they were approaching the situation with caution.

On May 15, the BMC started imposing an ongoing 10 per cent water cut, taking the daily supply down from 3950 MLD/4100 MLD to approximately 3,650 MLD.

The decision to impose a 10 percent water cut was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated a weak southwest monsoon due to the effect of El Nino, with only about 90 per cent of rainfall expected this monsoon. It is important to note that on an average, the financial capital receives about 2300 mm of rainfall each year. On May 15, the lakes were 23.12 per cent full, with 3,34,643 million litres of water.

The BMC decided to impose the 10 per cent water cut to ensure that the available water stock would suffice till the end of July, considering a weak monsoon. If the water stock is replenished during this year’s monsoon, it will suffice until the onset of next year’s monsoon season (June 2027).

These reservoirs are running low:

As mentioned above, Mumbai receives water from seven reservoirs located in and around the metropolitan region. Several of them are now under severe stress.

Current storage levels are:

Vihar: 42.40 percent

Modak Sagar: 30.49 percent

Tulsi: 23.33 percent

Middle Vaitarna: 10.46 percent

Bhatsa: 9.64 percent

Tansa: 5.13 percent

Upper Vaitarna: 0 percent

Mumbai Stops Water Supply To Pools, Construction Sites

The BMC has issued a circular stating that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone found wasting or misusing drinking water. As per the notification, no new construction connections will be sanctioned for now. Also, all temporary water connections for construction sites will be suspended on an immediate basis. Heavy industries, including Western Railway, Central Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL and MIDC, as well as the Navy, will now mandatorily have to use recycled or treated sewage water for operational uses under the new order.

The BMC has also stated that water supply to aerated and packaged drinking water bottling plants will be slowed down to strictly meet only workers’ drinking needs. Water supply to all swimming pools in the city has been temporarily disconnected, the civic body said. Using drinkable water for washing vehicles, gardening, or cleaning roads has also been banned, with the BMC urging citizens to use borewells or wells for such activities. The corporation has also imposed rules on public toilets, with operators being urged to maximise the use of tankers and borewell water.

What are the root causes of the water crisis in Mumbai?

It is important to note that the water supply of the financial capital of India depends heavily on seven reservoirs (Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa, and Middle Vaitarna) that fill up during the monsoon. If there is a delay or inadequate rains, then the total lake stock drops to critical levels (often below 11 percent), triggering emergency municipal cuts.

Experts are also of the opinion that the exponential growth of high-rises, data centers, and lifestyle water consumption (swimming pools, 24/7 high-pressure supply) has vastly outpaced the city’s designed water capacity.

Mumbai’s water distribution network is decades old, poorly mapped, and vulnerable to substantial leakages. Adding to the problem, heavily subsidized municipal water often discourages large residential and commercial complexes from investing in costly wastewater recycling systems, leading to inefficient water use and wastage.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Concern:

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed officials to plan water usage carefully to ensure drinking water supplies remain available across Maharashtra until August 2027, highlighting concerns over rainfall uncertainty and water availability.